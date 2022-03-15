The Road to Stand & Deliver will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a special edition of MizTV with The Miz and his guests, new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. WWE is also teasing appearances by Tommaso Ciampa and former champion Bron Breakker.

Tonight’s show will also feature the NXT 2.0 debut of NXT UK Superstar A-Kid, who is apparently moving to the main NXT brand full-time. He will go up against Kushida tonight.

The finals to the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were recently confirmed, but there’s no word yet on when Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai will happen.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid makes his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida

* Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

* The Miz hosts MizTV segment with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

