– The WWE NXT Roadblock special opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade

We go right to the ring for the first semi-finals match in the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade are out first. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai are already waiting. We see Toxic Attraction watching from the Toxic Lounge – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They have shirtless waiters serving them champagne tonight.

Choo starts off with Jade and takes her down. They tangle and Choo apparently goes to sleep in the middle of the ring. Jade quietly walks over to make the tag and in comes Gonzalez, who goes to work on Choo. Gonzalez spins Choo around on her shoulders over and over in the middle of the ring, then slams her for a 2 count. Jade comes back in and works Choo over for another close 2 count.

Choo rams Jade into the corner and in comes Kai. They double team Jade. Choo drops Jade with a kick and Kai follows up with a running boot to the face that barely connects. Jade kicks out at 2. We see Dolin and Jayne have left the Toxic Lounge for some reason. Kai with more offense on Jade for another 2 count, and another.

Kai and Choo with quick tags and more offense on Jade, keeping her in their corner. Fans rally but Jade continues to get double teamed. Choo with a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Jade and Choo block suplex attempts from each other. Choo rams Jade into the corner and takes her down into a submission as Gonzalez rallies fans from the apron. Jade fights up and out. They trade more suplex attempts and roll-ups now, rolling around the ring as the referee tries to stay on them. Choo sends Jade out and hits a baseball slide. Choo follows but Jade rams her into the edge of the apron. Kai is talking to herself when Gonzalez approaches and they have words.

Dolin and Jayne suddenly appear at ringside, taking out Gonzalez with a club to the knee. Gonzalez goes down clutching her knee in pain, yelling out as Kai holds her head and screams “No!” over and over. The referee was distracted and didn’t see the sneak attack by the champs. We go to commercial.

