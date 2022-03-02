WWE NXT Superstar Duke Hudson has received a lot of criticism for his version of the legendary Razor’s Edge powerbomb.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NXT Twitter handle shared a video clip of Hudson hitting Dante Chen with the Razor’s Edge on last week’s episode of NXT 2.0, along with the caption: “Say hello to the bad guy.”

In response to the tweet, Lance Storm wrote: “Say hello to a concussion. This is not a safe move. 🤕”

Storm’s tweet was liked by WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Mick Foley, Happy Corbin, Deonna Purrazzo, Big Swole, Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow), Brian Pillman Jr., TRENT? and James Storm.

Pillman Jr. pointed out how the back of Hudson’s opponent hit the mat hard from the powerbomb.

Hudson has yet to respond to Storm or address the criticism. It remains to be seen if he continues to perform the Razor’s Edge going forward. On last night’s NXT 2.0., Hudson and Persia Pirotta furthered their romantic storyline, a week after sharing a passionate kiss in a backstage segment.

You can see the various tweets below.

