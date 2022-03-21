Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The music of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin hits as the glass breaks and the crowd goes wild. Fans quickly start booing as Kevin Owens comes out, dressed as Stone Cold, with skull-cap and all. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Owens takes the mic and the crowd is furious. He does his best impersonation of Austin and asks if we’re ready to see Owens open up a can of whoop-ass on Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38. The announcers hype Austin on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Owens goes on mocking Austin until a loud “we want Austin!” chant breaks out. Owens says the crowd has got to be the stupidest sons of bitches he’s ever seen… the glass breaks again and Owens readies for a fight as Stone Cold’s music starts back up. Owens drops his fists and starts laughing. He fooled the crowd again. The boos are even louder now.

Owens says the crowd are absolute idiots, and that’s the bottom line cause Stone Cold said so! Owens says Stone Cold needs some liquid courage to get to WrestleMania so he calls for some beers. The music starts again and Owens is tossed a few beers but it’s a bad attempt. Owens picks the mic back up and calls for the music to be cut. He insults the crew member at ringside, then tells him to grab a beer and bring it in the ring. The crew member brings the beer in and turns to leave, but Owens drops him with a Stone Cold Stunner. Owens then cracks open the beers and gives the guy a beer bath as fans continue booing. Owens then steps on the guy and poses in the corner, continuing his best Stone Cold impersonation.

– We see what happened between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens last week, and how Rollins faced Owens with his WrestleMania 38 talk show segment and guest on the line, but Rollins came up short. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Rollins now, asking about his current state of mind when he faces the fact he’s not going to WrestleMania. Fans in the arena begin chanting “Cody!” now. Rollins just starts laughing at Patrick, and grabs the mic. Rollins says he’s going to borrow the mic. He walks off.

The Mysterios vs. The Dirty Dawgs

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rey jumps on Dominik’s back and they head to the ring. They grab a Mexican flag from the crowd and pose with it in the corner. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened last week when The Miz saved Logan Paul from a double 619 by The Mysterios. We go back to the ring and out comes The Dirty Dawgs – WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The music hits and out comes The Miz with them. Miz joins the announcers for commentary as Roode and Ziggler get ready. Ziggler starts off with Dominik and they go at it. Dominik with a deep arm drag and another out of the corner to send Ziggler to the floor.

Dominik goes out after Ziggler but Ziggler shoves him back-first into the edge of the apron. Ziggler brings Dominik back in for a double team as Roode comes in but Rey makes the save. Ziggler attacks Rey but Rey ends up sending him to the floor. Dominik and Roode tangle now. Dominik dropkicks Roode out of the ring to the floor. The Mysterios end up flying and taking down Roode and Ziggler on the floor again.

The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins to the stage. He says this show doesn’t continue until the world hears what he has to say. He wants a WrestleMania 38 spot and he will get it because he’s Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Rollins is having some mic troubles. He wants a WrestleMania spot that will live on forever. He tried to get WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin last week but now he wants bigger. Rollins seethes at officials cutting his mic off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler has Rey up top for a superplex but Rey resists. Rey headbutts Ziggler to the mat, then kicks Roode off the apron. Rey flies with a big senton from the top. Ziggler catches a kick but Rey nails an enziguri to drop him. Roode tags in and runs over to knock Dominik off the apron. Rey counters Roode with a big tornado DDT in the middle of the ring. Dominik tags in to a pop now. Dominik comes in off the top with a crossbody. Dominik with a hurricanrana takedown.

Roode fights but Dominik drops him and then launches himself over the top rope from the apron. Dominik keeps control until Ziggler breaks the pin attempt up. Dominik takes Ziggler out. More back and forth now. Roode ends up slamming Dominik with a Spinebuster for 2. Dominik blocks the Glorious DDT and rolls Roode for 2. Dominik goes for 619 on Roode and he hits it. Dominik goes to the top for the Frogsplash on Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, Dominik stands tall with his arm raised but Ziggler superkicks him out of nowhere. Ziggler retreats and Rey chases him around the ring now. Miz jumps up from his chair and decks Rey, then drops him on the floor with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz snatches Rey’s mask off and raises it in the air to boos. Rey rolls around on the ground and covers his face. Miz snatches a Mysterio fan sign and rips it up while taunting The Mysterios with Rey’s mask. Dominik stands in the ring with his dad, who has a towel over his head.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce now. He accuses them of trying to silence him. He wants the biggest spotlight at WrestleMania. Pearce says acting like a lunatic won’t get him what he wants. Deville says they gave him a chance last week and he failed. Pearce tells Rollins to calm down and let him look at it, maybe there’s something they can do. Rollins laughs and walks off.

– Still to come, a look at Brock Lesnar going after The Bloodline with a forklift on SmackDown. Back to commercial.

