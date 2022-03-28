Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

