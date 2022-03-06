As noted in last night’s WWE live event results from Madison Square Garden, the main event of the show saw Brock Lesnar successfully defend his WWE Title against upstart Austin Theory. But after the match concluded, Lesnar was attacked by Roman Reigns. Brock was able to turn the tide and fight off Reigns and The Usos at first, but as Lesnar had Paul Heyman at the turnbuckle, Reigns hit Brock in the back with a steel chair.

He then used the chair and the steel ring steps to bloody up Lesnar and deliver a Rock Bottom finisher on the steps. The MSG live event concluded with Reigns standing over Lesnar while holding the WWE and Universal title belts over his head.

Earlier in the night, Reigns successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins. You can see our full results from the show:

* Alpha Academy (c) defeated RK-Bro. Orton and Riddle hit RKOs after the match (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

* Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest via Disqualification (WWE United States Championship Match)

* The Usos (c) defeated Big E & Kofi Kingston (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship Match)

* The Miz came out to do MizTV. His guest is Kevin Owens. Miz asked Owens about talking trash on Texas. Owens said Hollywood sucks. Miz says he’s from Hollywood and so is his partner Logan Paul. Owens said that so many people don’t have a match at Wrestlemania including himself but Miz picked Paul for a partner. Miz defended Paul and Owens buried him. Owens said Logan Paul was at Mania last year and asked Miz if he remembered what happened. Miz didn’t know. Owens said he would remind him and hit Miz with a stunner.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayne

* Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville

* Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Austin Theory (WWE Championship Match)

A winner-take-all, title unification match is set between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the second night of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3.

WWE has now released a full video of the final segment last night, as seen in the video below:

