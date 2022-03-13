One of the biggest stories of last week was the official mention of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on RAW, as Kevin Owens finally called out the WWE Hall of Famer to appear at WrestleMania 38.

The following day, Steve Austin would create a video for social media where he said whether it’s a match, the KO show, a brawl, or whatever you want to call it, Sone Cold is going to open one last “can of whoop a**”.

According to Fightful Select, Owens also had plans to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week and deliver another promo to build the feud. Instead, WWE decided to play a video package to recap what has occurred so far between the two stars.

It was noted that the scrapped promo for Owens was produced by Jason Jordan. It’s unclear if this was due to timing issues, Vince McMahon’s extra hands-on approach to the script this week, or something else unrelated.

As noted, Owens and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will come face-to-face on night one of WrestleMania 38, streaming on Peacock Network on April 2, 2022.

