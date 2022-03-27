In celebration of WrestleMania 38 kicking off this Saturday, WWE has revealed their “38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments Of All Time” countdown on YouTube.
The top moments from the 38 years of WrestleMania are written out below, with the #1 moment likely leading to debates among the fans.
38. Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker
37. Andre the Giant slams Big John Studd
36. Snoop Dogg performs Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania entrance
35. Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle
34. The Dr. of Thuganomics returns
33. The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan
32. Randy Orton’s super RKO on Seth Rollins
31. Kane attacks MLB legend Pete Rose
30. Triple H saves his career against Batista
29. Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon join forces
28. Ronda Rousey submits Stephanie McMahon
27. The Rock defeats Erick Rowan in fastest WrestleMania match
26. Edge wins first Money In The Bank match
25. D-Generation X vs. The nWo
24. Randy Savage wins the WWE Title
23. The Hardy Boyz surprise return
22. Roman Reigns wins WWE Title from Triple H
21. Razor Ramon wins iconic ladder match
20. Mr. McMahon gets his head shaved
19. Bianca Belair wins SmackDown Women’s Title in main event
18. John Cena wins first WWE Title from JBL
17. Ricky Steamboat wins Intercontinental Title
16. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels
15. Daniel Bryan and Yestlemania
14. The Rock beats John Cena
13. The Undertaker returns as The Deadman
12. Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s undefeated streak
11. Stone Cold wins first WWE Championship
10. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air
9. Rey Mysterio wins World Title for Eddie Guerrero
8. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite
7. Kofi Kingston wins WWE Title and Kofimania
6. The Rock defeats Hollywood Hogan
5. Shawn Michaels beats Bret Hart in sudden death after 60-minute Iron Man Match
4. Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event match
3. Hulk Hogan slams Andre The Giant
2. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins surprise main event cash-in
1. Brock Lesnar ends Undertaker’s undefeated streak
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas.
You can see the full video below:
