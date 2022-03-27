In celebration of WrestleMania 38 kicking off this Saturday, WWE has revealed their “38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments Of All Time” countdown on YouTube.

The top moments from the 38 years of WrestleMania are written out below, with the #1 moment likely leading to debates among the fans.

38. Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker

37. Andre the Giant slams Big John Studd

36. Snoop Dogg performs Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania entrance

35. Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle

34. The Dr. of Thuganomics returns

33. The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan

32. Randy Orton’s super RKO on Seth Rollins

31. Kane attacks MLB legend Pete Rose

30. Triple H saves his career against Batista

29. Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon join forces

28. Ronda Rousey submits Stephanie McMahon

27. The Rock defeats Erick Rowan in fastest WrestleMania match

26. Edge wins first Money In The Bank match

25. D-Generation X vs. The nWo

24. Randy Savage wins the WWE Title

23. The Hardy Boyz surprise return

22. Roman Reigns wins WWE Title from Triple H

21. Razor Ramon wins iconic ladder match

20. Mr. McMahon gets his head shaved

19. Bianca Belair wins SmackDown Women’s Title in main event

18. John Cena wins first WWE Title from JBL

17. Ricky Steamboat wins Intercontinental Title

16. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels

15. Daniel Bryan and Yestlemania

14. The Rock beats John Cena

13. The Undertaker returns as The Deadman

12. Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s undefeated streak

11. Stone Cold wins first WWE Championship

10. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air

9. Rey Mysterio wins World Title for Eddie Guerrero

8. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite

7. Kofi Kingston wins WWE Title and Kofimania

6. The Rock defeats Hollywood Hogan

5. Shawn Michaels beats Bret Hart in sudden death after 60-minute Iron Man Match

4. Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event match

3. Hulk Hogan slams Andre The Giant

2. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins surprise main event cash-in

1. Brock Lesnar ends Undertaker’s undefeated streak

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas.

You can see the full video below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]