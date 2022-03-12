WWE and Walmart are bringing an exclusive, free experience to fans in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area for The Road to WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Ringside experience at Walmart on Anderson Blvd. in Fort Worth will be free to attend for fans. It will run on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from 11am until 6pm each day. Fans can register for their free ticket at wweringside2022.com. The free tickets are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis, and ticket registration is required for entry to the event.

The company touted how WWE Ringside at Walmart will “provide the WWE Universe the same energy and family-friendly atmosphere as a live WWE event.”

Announced WWE Ringside activities include the following:

* Special appearances by WWE Superstars

* Photo opportunity with the new Mattel Wrekkin’ Slam N’ Spin ATV vehicle

* Play the brand-new WWE 2K22 at the 2K22 Gaming Experience

* Take a photo inside a life-size Funko Pop box

* Relive WWE history with memorabilia displays

* Opportunity to purchase WrestleMania tickets

* Exclusive WWE photo ops

* And so much more!

The WWE Ringside at Walmart experience appears to be another activity for fans in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area to make up for WWE doing away with the traditional Axxess fan experience this year. WWE is also running an “unprecedented” Superstore Axxess at AT&T Stadium.

Stay tuned for more.

