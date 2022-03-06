As you can see below, WWE.com has posted an article seeking a new digital media correspondent on the TikTok app to participate in WrestleMania 38 this coming April. It’s noted that the person chosen will be interviewing numerous WWE stars at the event, and gives you directions on how to become eligible for the contest.

Have you ever wanted to interview your favorite WWE Superstar at WrestleMania? Now’s your chance! WWE is searching for a digital correspondent on TikTok ahead of the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, WWE will be posting videos featuring Superstars with whom fans can Duet on TikTok, asking them hard-hitting questions. Duet videos with the hashtag #WWEInterviewContest will be reviewed, and the winner will receive a trip to WrestleMania 38, where they will interview Superstars backstage at The Show of Shows. The first video, featuring R-Truth, is live now on WWE’s official TikTok channel, which currently has over 15.8 million followers. Follow today and start your Road to WrestleMania!

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

