Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the standard WWE intro video. We see how The Bloodline destroyed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. We also see how Lesnar chased Paul Heyman to a waiting SUV last week.

– We’re live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The WrestleMania 38 sign hangs high above the crowd as Cole reminds us we’re two weeks away from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns takes his title from Heyman, then raises it in the air. The Usos do the same with their titles and the pyro goes off behind them. Reigns hands the belt back to Heyman and they march to the ring together. Cole says Austin Theory is here tonight, but McAfee has been advised to stay away from him, and it was suggested McAfee apologize to Theory. McAfee is risking his WrestleMania 38 match and his job is he gets physical with Theory before then.

