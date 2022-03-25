Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar continues his hunt for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

* Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

