WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

SmackDown will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks.

This match comes after Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella on this Friday’s SmackDown. The two teams will do battle at WrestleMania 38 with the titles on the line.

WWE has also announced Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E for next week’s show.

Sheamus vs. Big E was supposed to happen on this week’s SmackDown, but Holland attacked Kingston at ringside as Kingston stood on top of the four-wheeler he recently gifted Big E. Holland then beat on the quad with the chair, which distracted Big E in the ring. Sheamus took advantage and then exited the ring, and drove away on the four-wheeler with Holland on the back. WWE later aired a backstage segment with Sheamus and Holland destroying the quad in the back.

Next week’s show will also feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

WWE has not officially announced Lesnar or Rousey as of this writing, but they are listed on the WWE Events website. Lesnar did not appear on this week’s SmackDown, but Rousey worked the main event, winning her blue brand in-ring debut over Sonya Deville.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown and the Road to WrestleMania 38.

