The Road to WrestleMania 38 will continue tonight with the final SmackDown on FOX episode before next week’s special go-home show. SmackDown will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City tonight.

WWE has just announced two SmackDown matches for tonight. Shinsuke Nakamura will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, while a Fatal 4 Way will feature Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega.

WWE is also promising appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, as a follow-up to last week’s forklift attack by Lesnar. They are also booked for Monday’s go-home RAW episode.

WWE has not officially announced Ronda Rousey for a segment on tonight’s show but she is being advertised locally and by the WWE Events website. It’s interesting to note that the Barclays Center is also advertising RAW Superstars for tonight’s show with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defending against Alpha Academy, likely in a dark main event if it happens at all.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for Lesnar and Reigns:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]