WWE and On Location have announced their hotel and ticket packages for the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The ticket packages are priced at $275 per person for the All Seats package, $275 for the Bronze package, $425 for the Silver package, $1,150 for the Gold package, and $2,000 for the Champion package. Some of the perks for the packages include all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, an exclusive Friday night event, WWE gifts, appearances by WWE Superstars or Legends, and more.

All hotel packages are for the Courtyard Nashville Downtown. They are priced at $635 for Bronze, $785 for Silver, $1,735 for Gold, and $2,815 for Champion. Some of the perks for these packages include the SummerSlam tickets, access to the Friday night event, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, roundtrip transportation to the stadium, and more.

You can click here for full details on the WWE SummerSlam All-Access packages from On Location.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below are more details on the WWE – On Location packages for the biggest show of the summer:

The WWE Priority Pass

The WWE Priority Pass offers a new way for WWE fans to get in on the action that awaits at SummerSlam. Enter Nissan Stadium through On Location’s dedicated entrance and get ready for a host of WWE exclusive experiences that can include pre-show meet & greets with WWE Superstars, personal photo op access, premium in-venue hospitality, and exclusive events. Make your time in Music City an unforgettable one with On Location’s WWE Priority Pass. Official Tickets

As the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE for Premium Live Events, On Location puts you in prime position to witness every turn and bump at SummerSlam. On Location’s WWE Priority Pass packages provide exceptional seating options throughout Nissan Stadium including premium and front row seats so you can shop with confidence and get ready to experience this epic event. Enter through our dedicated entrance and leave with a WWE souvenir gift pack and memories to last a lifetime. It’s all possible, only with On Location. All-Inclusive Service

On Location’s All-Inclusive Packages provide everything you need for the ultimate WWE getaway in Nashville. Your package will include official SummerSlam tickets, convenient roundtrip event transportation, and exclusive WWE souvenir gifting. On Location’s streamlined planning, customized upgrades, and exceptional guest services will make your WWE Experience in Nashville truly memorable.

