WWE will be revealing a statue for 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at the Superstore Axxess later this evening at 8pm ET.

As seen below, WWE tweeted a behind-the-scenes clip of Taker at the making of the statue.

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kane are among the guests scheduled to be at the reveal for Taker’s statue this evening.

Taker’s WrestleMania Panel is scheduled to take place on Monday night at 11:30pm. Tickets for his Q&A panel with fans are priced at $150.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon visited the Taker Graveyard exhibit at Superstore Axxess today and posted a photo from Taker’s throne, making a reference to the infamous Attitude Era segment where she was strapped to Taker’s cross. She also gave props to WWE Archivist Ben Brown and the Superstore Axxess crews for their work this year.

“I’d rather be on @undertaker’s throne than strapped down to that symbol! What a trip down memory lane, the teams that worked on #SuperstoreAxxess truly outdid themselves. The Undertaker experience is incredible (looking at you Ben Brown!) #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #SuperstoreAxxess,” she wrote.

WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess is being held through Monday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related photo and video below:

🎥 A little behind-the-scenes look at the making of @undertaker's statue…

Don't miss the official statue reveal TONIGHT, 7pm CT at #SuperstoreAxxess! pic.twitter.com/htcuybKlAX — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2022

I’d rather be on @undertaker’s throne than strapped down to that symbol! What a trip down memory lane, the teams that worked on #SuperstoreAxxess truly outdid themselves. The Undertaker experience is incredible (looking at you Ben Brown!) #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #SuperstoreAxxess pic.twitter.com/WP2V6JIQZY — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]