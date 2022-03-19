As seen in the trailer below, WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Premium Live Event will also be playing in movie theatres for Night 1 and Night 2, giving fans a variety of ways to experience the show.

WWE is partnering with Fathomevents.com to bring WrestleMania to cinemas on both April 2 and April 3, 2022. The “most stupendous” ‘Mania ever will be headlined with top matches like Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a winner take all, title unification match for the WWE and Universal Titles.

You can see more information about WrestleMania and Fathom Events, including showtimes near you, at this link.

You can see the current card for WrestleMania below:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

You can see the announcement trailer below:

