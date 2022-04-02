WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took the time to speak with The Domenick Nati Show about some of the wackiest and most memorable moments of his career. He didn’t spare any detail either, as Rikishi shared a funny story about why he was concerned to give the Stinkface move to Vince McMahon.

“I didn’t even know that was going to happen until I got there at TV that day, and nobody really told me what’s happening until, like, I don’t know, maybe 30 minutes before you’re getting ready to go out live on TV live. You know, I said, ‘Okay, I know I’m doing a segment with The Rock out there but what are we doing? Oh, Vince is in it. ‘Okay, just follow.’

“I said, ‘Alright.’ So I come out there, and this is called the gorilla position where you see where everybody comes out before they should go out on TV. So I get up there and then I see Vince McMahon there, and then he said, ‘Kishi.’ I said, ‘Yeah, how you doing?’ He said, ‘You ready?’ I said, ‘I’m always ready. Let’s do this.’

“He said, ‘I hope you washed your a– today.’ That was the first time I knew, I guess he’s gonna get the stinkface,” ‘Kish explained. “Now, I’m thinking, check this out, now I’m thinking, d-mmit. I hope I don’t d-mn sh-t on this man’s face out there, because before I came, you know, I love Taco Bell. I went to Taco Bell, got me a couple of those tacos with beans, and burritos, and stuff, and I had no idea I was wrestling. I was going to have the boss in my segment that night. And here I could — that was, for me, the most nervous that I’ve ever felt going to the ring, because I’m like, ‘If I give this man the Stinkface and I just happen to have one drop of bean come out of my a–, or on the face, you can guarantee your a–, I’m fired.”

The in-ring veteran also recalled a funny story about his wildest fan experience when doing signings for WWE. Apparently, one woman removed her thong and was adamant that Rikishi sign it for her.

“I was doing a Comic-Con signing. These personal appearances, you know, normally I’m used to signing 8-by-10s, taking photos and stuff, and I actually had a chick walk up and take her d-man thong off. I, you know normally, I can handle stuff and just do things on the fly, but that one time, I was just baffled that somebody would come and actually, like, have me want to sign a thong. Took it off. It was a black thong, like Rikishi. I guess she was supposed to be like me. You know, take the thong.

“Now, keep in mind, like, I love my fans. I’m all for taking pictures and signing autographs, but d-mmit, I don’t know if she just came from the bathroom. I don’t know how long she’s been wearing that d-mn thong. I don’t even know if — I don’t even want to know how it smells. And so, that was the one time that I said, ‘Listen here. I’m sorry, but this here, ma’am, I can’t do this right here, you know?’ So, she got hot. I guess she was a real fan of mine at one time, and she got hot and kind of called me all the names in the book.”

