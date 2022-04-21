On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we got a look at the card for this Friday’s episode of Rampage. Among the matches featured, it’s been announced that Eddie Kingston will face Daniel Garcia of the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society, but all members of their respective teams are banned from ringside.

To celebrate the upcoming “Forbidden Door” event that will pit NJPW vs. AEW on a major pay-per-view scale, Adam Cole and Tomohiro Ishii will go one-on-one in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.

We will also see Jade Cargill and Marina Shafir go one-on-one for the TBS Title after a few weeks of build between the women. Cargill’s “baddies section” assured Jade that they will be watching from ringside. You can see the full card below:

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match

Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

Santana, Ortiz, and all members of the Jericho Appreciation Society are banned from ringside.

Lance Archer vs Serpentico

TBS Championship

Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]