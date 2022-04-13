Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

AEW has announced two big title matches for tonight’s show. Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH World Television Title against Samoa Joe, while AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will defend against reDRagon.

Tonight’s Dynamite will remain on the air past 10pm ET as TBS has granted AEW a brief overrun.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

* Marina Shafir makes TV debut vs. Skye Blue

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against reDRagon

* ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

* Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt have a “big surprise” for Samoa Joe

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

