Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 989,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 979,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 496,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 0.81% from last week’s 492,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventh-best audience of the year so far. The episode was tied with last week’s show and the March 16 St. Patrick’s Day Slam show for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 1.02% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 35.52% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 43.75% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was one of the lowest that year in the regular timeslot as it went head-to-head with WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” Night One.

The NBA game between the Nets and the Knicks on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating, also drawing 1.305 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.753 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.394 million viewers, also drawing a 0.81 key demo rating for the #2 spot. Survivor on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.88 rating, also drawing 5.582 million viewers for the #4 spot.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage in the opener, a promo from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, the debuting Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears, The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match, plus FTR defending the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in tonight’s main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

