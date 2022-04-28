“Cool Hand” Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society referred to AEW fans as the “AEW Galaxy” on tonight’s Dynamite.

Prior to their in-ring confrontation with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, Parker stated that sports entertainers are best for business.

“The world’s greatest promoter Tony Khan gave this time to the Jericho Appreciation Society because he knows, just like everyone here, that sports entertainers are best for business,” Parker said. “Now, in order to have this sit down, we had to give our word to Tony Khan, just like we give our word to you, the AEW Galaxy – there will be absolutely no physicality here tonight. It’s been agreed upon.”

Kingston, Santana and Ortiz then stepped out to confront their rivals. At one point, Kingston mentioned how he doesn’t care for “this sports entertainment crap” and would prefer if Jericho ended the shtick.

The JAS then provoked Kingston, Santana and Orton to hit them, since the prior agreement called for no physicality.

Jericho then told Kingston, “Go ahead and hit me and get fired yet again. No wrestling company wants you!”

The segment ended with Kingston giving a stern warning to Jericho.

Later on Dynamite, the JAS attacked Kingston in the backstage area. Kingston even had a fireball thrown at his face, as seen below.

Although fans on social media have previously referred to AEW fanbase as the “AEW Galaxy,” this was the first instance of an AEW wrestler using the term on television.

Eddie Kingston got a fireball to the face during #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/99SFXQ4qsd — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 28, 2022

