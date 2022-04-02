Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina..

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM Eastern.

