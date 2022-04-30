Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s Rampage was recorded Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

Ring of Honor World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

AEW is also promoting a face-to-face confrontation between Hook and Danhausen.

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage will also begin early, at 10 PM Eastern.

We’re underway! Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, and Ricky Starks are on commentary.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin (with Sting) vs. Swerve Strickland

Waistlock by Strickland to start. Allin escapes. Strickland backs him into a corner and tries a kick, but Allin avoids it.

Allin grabs Strickland in a knuckle lock and takes him to the mat. Strickland fights back to his feet, but Allin hits his springboard arm drag.

Another exchange leads to Allin taking down Strickland with a headlock.

Allin switches to a hammerlock but Strickland gets to his feet and maneuvers Allin out of the ring. Strickland tries to follow up but catches a stunner from Allin. Allin gets Strickland back into the ring for a 2-count. Strickland heads back outside but Allin follows him right out with a tope suicida that Strickland cuts off with a knee strike.

Strickland moves to the ring apron and stomps down on Allin, who’s still on the floor as we head to the picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break, Strickland is in control and choking Allin in the corner. Allin reverses into a kneebar. Strickland fights out of the hold with punches and follows up with a suplex for a 2-count.

Strickland climbs to the top rope. Allin avoids the double stomp and hits a Code Red for a 2-count.

Allin climbs to the top rope and goes for the Coffin Drop. Strickland gets his knees up. Strickland lines up Allin and hits his leaping kick to the back of Allin’s head. Allin gets a hand on the bottom rope to break the pin count.

Strickland goes to the ring apron and hits a suplex to Allin all the way over the top rope to the floor. Allin landed on the bottom of the entrance ramp.

Strickland rolls Allin back into the ring. Ricky Starks has left the commentary table but Sting blocks his path down the entrance ramp and Starks retreats.

Strickland moves in on Allin in the ring but Allin catches him in the Last Supper and gets the pin.

Darby Allin defeats Swerve Strickland via pinfall

Starks is happy about the outcome and feels he cost Strickland the match.

Backstage with Shawn Spears. He says Wardlow’s mystery opponent on Wednesday’s Dynamite is 7 feet tall and has “Pinnacle potential”.

Back at the commentary table, Excalibur asks Jericho about his fireball attack on Eddie Kingston on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Jericho names himself the Sports Entertainer of the Week for his actions. Santana and Ortiz come out and Santana goes after Jericho. Security breaks it up.

