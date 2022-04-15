Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s Rampage is broadcasting LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas at a special early start time of 7 PM Eastern.
Three matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.
- AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifying match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade
- Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)
Our live coverage of AEW Rampage will also begin early, at 7 PM Eastern.
