Tonight's Rampage is broadcasting LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas at a special early start time of 7 PM Eastern.

Three matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifying match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage will also begin early, at 7 PM Eastern.

