Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will be a live episode that takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Rampage is airing live at a special start time of 7pm ET instead of 10pm, due to NBA coverage on TNT.

Tonight’s Rampage will be headlined by a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title with “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Adam Cole.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta with William Regal) debuts against The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn)

* Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET.

