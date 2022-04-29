In a new interview with The Independent, AEW star Anthony Ogogo revealed he nearly took his own life in December 2019, and would have succumbed to suicidal thoughts if not for his wife.

“I was generally suicidal and there’s one night in my life, it was December 2019, if my wife wasn’t home that day, I probably would have ended my life that night because I was beyond the brink but thankfully my wife and I were able to address my life,” Ogogo revealed.

“She literally saved my life – that was my ground zero and I’ve built up from that,” he added.

A bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, Ogogo was forced to retire from pro boxing in 2019, after suffering a fractured eye socket in a loss to Craig Cunningham. The injury led to several complications, botched surgeries and a failed attempt to sue for loss of earnings. The series of events admittedly left Ogogo in a very dark place.

“I gave my life to boxing and I had nothing to show for it other than bad vision; no money, no belts and no titles,” Ogogo said, reflecting on the series of tragedies that he was met with.

“I lost my career, I lost my passion, lost my livelihood and I’ve had to sit and watch people who have half of my ability grow and become world champions and multimillionaires.”

Anthony Ogogo has been off AEW TV since a tag team match on Dynamite last June. Following his loss to Cody Rhodes at last year’s Double or Nothing, Ogogo underwent eye surgery, and was subsequently ruled out of action. He returned to the ring last December on Dark, and has since had several matches on AEW’s YouTube shows. Ogogo also wrestled for PROGRESS Wrestling earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Ogogo wrestled indie wrestler Goldy at an AEW Dark taping, but that match has yet to air.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]