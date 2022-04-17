AEW star and one half of Chaos Project, Luther, is officially a married man. He made the big announcement on Twitter, showing off the rings he and his partner, Julie Ann, are now wearing.

“So..Yeah.. I did a thing today!!!” Luther writes.

The 53-year-old Canadian man from Calgary, who was trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon, spent most of his career in Japan but has also worked for some indie promotions in the US. He also made appearances for WCW and ECW as an enhancement talent.

Luther officially signed with AEW in 2020, working backstage in an unspecified role and performing in the ring as one-half of the Chaos Project tag team. He and his partner, Serpentico, are often featured on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

You can see the photo of the wedding rings below, as well as a photo of the couple from a recent trip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JulieAnn O. 💎 (@divergentj)

