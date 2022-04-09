Rising AEW star Hook will be making his indie pro wrestling debut when he competes at Create A Pro NY’s The Grandest Stage event in Melville, NY.

“TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT HOOK is in action on the indies for the very first time on May 14th at Create A Pro #TheGrandStage in Melville, NY Tickets go on sale Monday night at 6pm #CreateAPro #SendHook,” the Create A Pro NY Twitter writes.

Hook has a 6-0 undefeated record in All Elite Wrestling, with his first buy-in pre-show match against QT Marshall being his most recent victory in the promotion. His record reads 5 Rampage wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico, and Blake Li, and lastly, the Revolution win over Marshall. All of Hook’s wins have been by submission.

He is also the real-life son of in-ring veteran and AEW talent, Taz.

