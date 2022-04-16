Former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron (likely best known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE) is reportedly making his return to the ring this month.

According to Emily Pratt of FanByte, an industry source has indicated that the former World Heavyweight Champion will be returning at AAA TripleMania XXX. Alberto is booked to be the surprise partner for Laredo Kid because his original partner, Aero Star, is dealing with reported Visa issues.

Ringside News adds that the appearance has been in the works for over a week now, and Konnan, who books AAA, “felt like he needed a big star, a big surprise’.

It will be interesting to see how the company books El Patron in his return match, and whether or not the one-time Royal Rumble winner will become a regular.

The last time El Patron competed was in August 2019, teaming with L.A. Park to defeat Carlito and El Mesias at a Nacion Lucha Libre TV Taping.

As noted last month, El Patron is also getting more involved with the world of MMA. He has inked a short-term deal with the UFC promotion to appear as a Spanish commentator and there is apparently interest from both sides in a potential long-term partnership.

Last December, Alberto was cleared of all kidnapping and sexual assault charges made against him by his ex-girlfriend. Since then, he has expressed his desire to return to WWE or join AEW. However, a recent report noted that WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW, and MLW are uninterested in signing El Patron at this time.

