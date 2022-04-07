WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his time in Evolve.

This was the promotion he broke out in, and he believes that prepared him well for NXT.

“You know what? It’s always a different process wherever you go. But it’s definitely a different learning route as well,” he stated. “Evolve had its reasons to get me prepared for NXT, NXT had its reasons to get me prepared for Raw. But honestly, I think each company, each category has its own way of doing things, and I think you just have to jump in and see if you sink or swim.”

Randy Orton recently claimed that some former NXT talent he has worked with have not been trained correctly and are not safe inside the ring. As an NXT alumnus, Austin Theory gave his thoughts on that. He believes Orton has a right to his opinion while stressing they have a good relationship.

“So, Randy Orton is somebody that has a huge legacy here, he’s well respected. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what he’s talking about. I don’t personally think that’s directed to everyone,” he said. “There’s reasons for him saying that, and he has a right to his word. I personally have a great relationship with Randy.

“He is somebody that, if you want advice, or you want him to watch something, he will take a look at it, he will give you good advice, he won’t sugarcoat it. To me, it’s one of those things that you hear about, but you’ve got to know where it’s coming from.”

