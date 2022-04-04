Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeat AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from Damian Priest.

It was reported before WrestleMania how WWE had plans for Edge to lead a new heel stable on RAW, and that Priest was one of the names being discussed for the faction. Now Fightful Select reports that WWE is looking to add more names to the group.

WWE creative has pitched additional names to potentially join the stable, including Rhea Ripley.

Ripley has been teaming with Liv Morgan as of late, but they came up short at WrestleMania Sunday in the Fatal 4 Way that saw Sasha Banks and Naomi win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and the former champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

There have also been names from WWE NXT discussed as potential members of Edge’s new group.

It was noted that Tommaso Ciampa is among the NXT Superstars discussed for the group. Ciampa has worked several main roster shows and tapings as of late, and took a loss to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday night. Ciampa had what appeared to be his NXT farewell after the loss to D’Angelo, but there’s no confirmation that he is done with the brand.

This new report is not confirmation that Ripley and Ciampa will be joining Edge and Priest, but it seems likely as the original report noted that Priest was discussed for the group, and he was the first member to join The Rated R Superstar.

Edge and Priest are expected to continue their alliance on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW, but there’s no word on when new members will be added to their group.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]