The main event of WrestleMania 38 reportedly went off as planned.

WrestleMania Sunday was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. There had been some speculation on Reigns possibly suffering a shoulder injury, which may have led to a quicker finish than what was planned, but that is not the case, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

It was noted that Reigns did not suffer an injury, and that the match went down as it was planned and laid out. The bout was meant to finish the way it did, at around 12 minutes of in-ring action.

The Lesnar vs. Reigns match was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes and Pat Buck, who left the company right after the big event.

Reigns is rumored for a quick feud with Shinsuke Nakamura based off what happened during Friday’s post-WrestleMania SmackDown, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

