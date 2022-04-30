Before his release on Friday, WWE had plans for Malcolm Bivens.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bivens had his name pitched as a potential manager for Omos months ago before MVP was picked to be his manager. It was also noted in the report that LA Knight was also considered for the spot.

As we’ve noted, Bivens was asked about re-signing an extension this past February, but he reportedly made it clear he did not want to re-sign. According to Fightful’s report, Bivens WWE contract was set to expire towards the beginning of 2023.

Malcolm Bivens signed with WWE in March 2019. Bivens has led The Diamond Mine since June 2021, but WWE recently began a storyline where Roderick Strong is forcing changes to the group in hopes of picking up some momentum.

WWE also released Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Harland, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and Blair Baldwin on Friday due to budget cuts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

