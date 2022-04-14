Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week to react to Nigeria’s Glazia magazine naming her as one of the Top Female Game-Changers of the 21st Century.

The Women’s History issue can be found here, and includes the “list of ten women from across the globe who have broken barriers from the early 2000s till now, and made some game-changing moves in their own right.”

Lynch is listed with United States Vice President Kamala Harris, World Trade Organization Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko, Indian naval officer Radhika Menon, former Miss World Agbani Darego, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, African businesswoman Mo Abubdu, and Nigerian policewoman/boxer Mary Abbey.

The magazine wrote the following and included a quote from Lynch:

Becky Lynch is an Irish professional wrestler and also the first woman to win Wrestlemania’s first ever all-female event. In 2019, Lynch became the first woman to hold Smackdown Women’s Championship and Raw women’s championship simultaneously. Lynch would go on to become a four-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Lynch also stands for equalism and women empowerment in every sector. “With women empowerment and women coming together, it’s not about being better than the guys or whatever. It’s not just about collaboration; it’s about being equal people and having more of a highlight on women’s athletics, and just women being equal in every aspect.”

Lynch responded to the nod and wrote, “So very cool to be named along side these amazing women. We rely on each other to change the game for all.”

Seth Rollins also responded to the magazine nod with a “Chef’s Kiss” GIF.

Lynch dropped the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, and she has been off TV since then.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the magazine, along with the tweets from Lynch and Rollins below:

So very cool to be named along side these amazing women. We rely on each other to change the game for all. https://t.co/R77bVhMror — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]