Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion.

This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Saturday. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts