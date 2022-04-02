Cameron Grimes is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver event opened with Grimes becoming the new champion by winning a Ladder Match that also included Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and the former champion, Carmelo Hayes.

This is the first North American Title reign for Grimes. Hayes won the title back on the October 12 edition of NXT 2.0, by defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. He held the strap for 171 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from today’s opening title change at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

