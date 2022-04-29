As noted, Bobby Lashley took a scary fall out of the ring at Thursday’s WWE live event in New Castle, England, after the top rope collapsed during his main event match against Drew McIntyre.

Just as McIntyre touched the ropes on the opposite side of the ring, the top rope snapped, sending Lashley crashing to the floor. Lashley was immediately checked on by Sami Zayn and WWE’s ringside crew.

Later in the night, “The All Mighty” reacted to the incident via Twitter.

…and some of y’all think I’m not the toughest guy in @WWE 😂😂😂😂

Lashley was responding to a post from Tommy Dreamer, who referred to Lashley as “a Terminator” for being so indestructible.

As seen in another fan captured video below, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a little post-match fun at the expense of Sami Zayn, sending the Newcastle crowd home happy.

Other matches that took place at the event include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn and Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. You can click here for the full results.

After Thursday’s show in Newcastle, WWE’s ongoing European tour continues Friday at the O2 arena in London. The tour then hits Paris, France on Saturday, before wrapping up in Leipzig, Germany on Sunday.

…and some of y’all think I’m not the toughest guy in @WWE 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/aWcMovLlSb — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 29, 2022

Very scary moment for Bobby Lashley last night at #WWENewcastle as the top rope snaps sending him flying out of the ring. Apparently Bobby was OK and continued the match. Very pleased he’s alright pic.twitter.com/ElCDfTiiGl — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 29, 2022

Fair play to @FightBobby last night who styled out the broken ring rope and sent everybody home happy (with @DMcIntyreWWE hoofing @SamiZayn too!) Good night had by all at #WWENewcastle! pic.twitter.com/rQnyBWIhS6 — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) April 29, 2022

Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down! pic.twitter.com/YeMvxDexiK — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 28, 2022

