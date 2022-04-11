Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has claimed that AEW President Tony Khan “pays the dirt sheets” and blackballs his wrestlers from Control Your Narrative (CYN) shows.

As seen in the screengrabs below, Strowman called out Khan while responding to a post from a fan on Instagram. The fan in question was responding to Khan’s claims that an independent study had shown that most of the staunch anti-AEW community online was not real.

Strowman wrote:

Why is there no face to palm emoji. This is the same guy that pays the dirt sheets and says his wrestlers are free to do what ever but black balled them from CYN shows. Why???? Cause we’re a f—ing threat.

Through another tweet, Strowman hit back at the notion that his CYN promotion is considered “wrestling’s blacklist.”

Black listed???? That’s why so many people want to work with us and both our shows have had tons of AEW talent back stage watching. We are the new option. You’ve been warned.

Strowman also mocked Khan’s tweet about the anti-AEW bots with a post ending with a “#whatamark” hashtag.

Tony Khan has yet to respond to Braun Strowman’s claims. However, he earlier joked about docking the wages of pro wrestling journalists Bryan Alvarez and David Bixenspan. This was a reference to a fake memo that has circulated around the internet, falsely claiming to show Khan was paying members of wrestling media to praise him and AEW.

As noted earlier, the likes of Becky Lynch and Joey Jandela poked fun at Khan’s tweet over the weekend.

I can’t wait for the Dark Side of Tony Khan to come out. @Adamscherr99 speaking facts! pic.twitter.com/Jmh6PTfNIF — Aspect (@WrestlinAspect) April 8, 2022

An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch antiCYN online community arent real individuals its a staff running thousands of accounts an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely these arent real people. Whod pay for such a wildly expensive thing? #whatamark — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022

Black listed???? That’s why so many people want to work with us and both our shows have had tons of aew talent back stage watching. We are the new option. You’ve been warned. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022

All facts. Only delusion I have are when I have to much jack or maybe I’m just drunk. Idk. Is it time for a drink yet lol — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022

Hahahah dynamite would be far worse punishment — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022

