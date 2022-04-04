Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

As noted, WWE has confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight to address the WWE Universe. You can click here for the updated RAW After WrestleMania preview for tonight.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select reports that Lesnar was not planned for tonight’s show, at least as of this past weekend. Internal plans had Lesnar traveling back home this afternoon. Plans can always change, but Lesnar was not originally factored into RAW plans for tonight.

Lesnar took a loss to Reigns in the WrestleMania 38 main event, and there’s no word yet on when he will be back. The only upcoming Premium Live Event that Lesnar is advertised for as of this writing is the WrestleMania Backlash event on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He’s also advertised for WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but not Hell In a Cell on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar’s WWE status.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts