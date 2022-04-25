Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was recently interviewed at a fan convention. During the interview, Brooke brought up the controversial subject regarding the lack of a union in pro wrestling.

“It’s funny because I was talking to Brittney Page, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and we were like, ‘why isn’t there a wrestling union,'” Brooke said.

Brooke added, “I gave it a Google and I really don’t want to dive into that.”

As seen in the video below, the interviewer insinuated that Hulk Hogan is the reason there’s no wrestling union.

“There’s a reason,” the interviewer said, while adding, “and his name is.” In response, Brooke said she didn’t want to delve further into the topic.

“I don’t know,” Brooke Hogan said. “I have no idea who you’re talking about.”

It’s no secret that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura previously tried to start a union in the wrestling business, and sued Vince McMahon for classifying pro wrestlers as independent contractors. When McMahon was deposed in court, he revealed it was Hulk Hogan who informed him that Ventura was trying to start a wrestling union.

In a 2016 interview on The Steve Austin Show, Ventura admitted that he felt betrayed by Hogan.

“It was like someone punched me in the face,” Ventura said of Hogan. “This was my friend and I thought, ‘Hogan betrayed me? Hogan called Vince and ratted me [out], was an office stooge?’ In my day, that’s what they were called. That was a lowlife, somebody who reports to the office in the old days. And it stunned me, stunned me. I sat there in the chair and I couldn’t even think that it was Hogan. And then Vince admitted it on Larry King too.”

When you find out your Dad f----d over the boys. pic.twitter.com/golcYPy8m9 — 🦂💗Iandrew "Dice" Clay💗🦂 (@IANdrewTheGiant) April 24, 2022

