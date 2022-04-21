SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was evidently impressed by the Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin Coffin Match that closed out Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Live tweeting during the match, Flair praised her fiancé’s performance, as seen below.

Fans on social media also gave props to both wrestlers for the brutal match. Even Allin praised his opponent, stating how Andrade is “in a league of his own.”

Towards the closing stages of the back-and-forth match, Allin hit a Top Rope Suicida to send Andrade crashing into the coffin. However, just as he tried to close the lid, Andrade’s assistant Jose made the save. Allin then fought back to send Jose crashing back first onto thumbtacks on the inner lid of the coffin, before securing the victory.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that she and Andrade are planning to tie the knot this summer.

“We have a date,” Charlotte revealed. “It’s this summer in Mexico, I have my dress. I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘what does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”

Papi ❤️‍🔥 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 21, 2022

@AndradeElIdolo is in a league of his own. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 21, 2022

.@AndradeElIdolo's assistant @JoseAssistant attempts to stop @DarbyAllin from closing the lid, but @DarbyAllin fights through and gets the victory here tonight on #AEWDynamite! What a night of action here tonight on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/cAqJuUcmkG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

