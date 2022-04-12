Two more matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

CM Punk took to Twitter over the weekend and tagged several AEW stars for a potential match on this week’s show – ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Penta Oscuro, Kyle O’Reilly, Tony Nese, Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, John Silver, and The Young Bucks, anyone except Eddie Kingston.

“Hey somebody wrestle me Wednesday. @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @WheelerYuta @PENTAELZEROM @KORcombat @TonyNese @dustinrhodes @bryandanielson @TheJonGresham @SilverNumber1 @youngbucks basically anyone except Eddie Kingston. #AEWDynamite,” Punk wrote.

Penta was one of the wrestlers who responded to Punk. He wrote, “Let’s do it!!! I am ready!!!”

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and booked Punk vs. Penta for Dynamite. This will be another first-time-ever bout.

Khan wrote, “Tomorrow Night. Wednesday, April 13. UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orelans, LA #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @PENTAELZEROM vs @CMPunk ‘You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!!'”

Kingston responded to the Punk vs. Penta announcement and wrote, “Side note… LET’S GO @PENTAELZEROM! F--k you Punk!”

On a related note, Marina Shafir will make her AEW TV debut during tomorrow’s Dynamite episode. She will go up against Skye Blue. Shafir and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have had a war of words as of late, building to an upcoming match, and AEW noted in their announcement that Cargill will be watching closely tomorrow night.

AEW wrote, “After dominating competition on Dark, @MarinaShafir (4-0 #AEW record in 2022) will debut on @AEWonTV vs. young fan favorite Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT. The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill will be watching this bout closely!”

After WWE released Shafir in June 2021, she made her AEW debut with a loss to Kris Statlander on a December episode of AEW Dark. Since then she has picked up Dark wins over Valentina Rossi, Reka Tehaka, Danielle Kamela, and Leila Grey.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, which will have an overrun on TBS, keeping the show on the air for a few extra minutes past 10pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with the tweets from AEW, Punk, Penta, Kingston and Khan:

* CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

* Marina Shafir makes TV debut vs. Skye Blue

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against reDRagon

* ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

* Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt have a “big surprise” for Samoa Joe

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

