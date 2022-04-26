CM Punk is returning to the AEW Dynamite commentary table this week.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced that Punk will be the guest commentator for Wednesday’s qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, featuring AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR going at it.

“For the first time ever, it’s a Dynamite dream match as @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR will wrestle each other one-on-one in an #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match! Your special guest commentator: @CMPunk Dax vs Cash on #AEWDynamite LIVE this Wednesday @ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS,” Khan wrote.

Cash Wheeler responded to the announcement and wrote, “Oh s--t.”

“Oh s--t,” Dax Harwood wrote.

Punk added, “Oh s--t”

The winner of Harwood vs. Wheeler will join Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe as confirmed entrants in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated line-up, along with related tweets:

* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

