WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a rematch from this week’s show has been announced for next Friday.

This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre dominate Zayn until it was time to put him away with the Claymore Kick. Zayn then escaped through the crowd, and looked on from the stairs as the referee counted him out.

The WWE Intercontinental Title will also be on the line next Friday as Ricochet defends against Jinder Mahal.

This week’s SmackDown saw Mahal confront Adam Pearce, complaining about not getting enough opportunities. Mahal told Pearce to bring Ricochet out of Witness Protection, and put him in the ring. The match was later made official for next week.

Mahal has not won a TV singles match since defeating Kofi Kingston on the October 11, 2021 RAW. He took a singles loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on the February 4 SmackDown, then again to McIntyre on the March 4 SmackDown. Mahal last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last Friday. Ricochet worked that same WrestleMania SmackDown episode, retaining over Angel and Humberto in a Triple Threat.

The story of Lacey Evans will also continue next Friday with a new vignette, or the second chapter of her story. This week’s SmackDown saw Evans make her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy in February 2021. You can click here for full details on her return.

The DCU Center has Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins advertised for SmackDown in a WrestleMania 38 rematch, which would be the dark main event. The WWE Events website also Rhodes and Rollins advertised for next week’s taping. They have not been officially announced for a match or segment, so it’s possible that they are being sent to work just the dark main event.

The WWE Events website and the arena website also has Nakamura, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, and Natalya advertised. Ronda Rousey is not listed.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown on FOX.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

