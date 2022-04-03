Cody Rhodes spoke today with the media following his WrestleMania 38 appearance. When answering a question from Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, the American Nightmare revealed he has no plans to be involved in management again. Cody doesn’t believe he was mature enough for the role.

“Never say never, just general. Because in six years if we are having this conversation again I could be completely going back what I said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again,” he admitted. “I don’t think I was mature enough for it. And I tried.

“Eddie (Kingston) and Ricky (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me last night, he put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said, ‘yes,’ because I had said, ‘we don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge,’ but we basically did.”

Rhodes also discussed if he has any interest in being involved with the Performance Center. Of course, his father had a huge impact within NXT at the end of his career, helping to train many of WWE’s top stars. However, it is because of Dusty Rhodes that Cody has no desire to go there. He admitted it is a little too hard for him right now.

“If I never walk into the Performance Center I would be happy,” Cody revealed. “It’s just a little too hard for me. That’s where his office was, his boots are there, it’s just a little too hard for me. And also, when I graduated OVW, my dad told me, ‘never go back, you’re done, never go back.’ Because you can learn wrestling moves all day long at a wrestling school, no knocking on that. You can learn flips, dives, all these moves that are needed today. The, ‘high-tech stuff,’ as Arn Anderson likes to call it.

“But the only way you really get the flow and the connection is working in front of crowds, and that you don’t really have the ability. You can get your students to be a crowd, but it’s not really the same. I am game, as the press release stated, I am fully all in and committed to it. So where I go, they’ll send me where I go. But I will try and stay clear of any management roles, anything like that ever. I am a wrestler. A superstar, and that’s probably what’s best for me.”

You can watch the full scrum below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

