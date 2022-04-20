Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams will take place to continue the build for the NXT North American Title Triple Threat at Spring Breakin’ on May 3, which will see Cameron Grimes defend against Solo and Carmelo Hayes.

Solo hit the ring on last night’s show and took out Trick and Hayes from behind while they were confirming the Triple Threat with Grimes. Trick vs. Solo was later announced for next week.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend will also take place next week.

Legend is in London this week to work NXT UK tapings, but she and Lyons have been feuding for a few weeks now. Lyons won their first bout on the April 5 NXT show, but Legend interrupted a backstage interview last week, running over Lyons with a big boot.

Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen was also announced for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0. These two groups have been feuding for several weeks now and last night’s show saw Briggs, Jensen and Henley attack Lopez, Toro and Wilde as they celebrated their win over The Grizzled Young Veterans, while waiting for Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes to start.

Finally, NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer will make his NXT 2.0 debut next Tuesday night.

WWE began airing “coming soon” vignettes for Frazer, the former Benjamin Carter who was trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave, on last Tuesday’s show. The second vignette aired last night and confirmed his arrival for next week. As seen in the video below, Frazer says NXT 2.0 is a high-speed in-your-face thrill ride, and that’s his kind of style.

Stay tuned for more on next week's NXT 2.0.

