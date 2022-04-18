IMPACT Wrestling tag team The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer in the studio for an hour-long discussion.

Karl Anderson discussed the transition that they had moving over from Japan to WWE, where they found it difficult to memorize scripted lines because they were so used to saying what they wanted.

“It took me a second [to transition],” Karl said. “It took me a little bit to figure it out. It was very, very different. Like, in New Japan they tell you, for example, we can bust it all open, this guy pins this guy, right? When you go to WWE, it’s just, ‘hey, The Good Brothers are getting pinned.’ Which one? Who? How? In that world, you see the tag teams squirming. Who’s going to get pinned? Who’s not going to get pinned? Trying to figure out this ridiculous political ball game.

“I didn’t deal with that in New Japan. There was politics that we, as foreigners, did not understand and didn’t have to deal with it. So, it was a transition. We figured it out, we learned it and I feel like we mastered it.

“Also, what took us a second at first,” Gallows added. “We had gotten so used to – I had been at WWE before but I was basically a silent character. We got used to saying what the hell we wanted. So when you got handed a scripted promo like that, we were going, ‘I mean, I have to say that, exactly like that verbatim?’ It was definitely a transition getting used to doing that, to try and recite lines naturally, as opposed to, you know, talking sh*t, which we love to do.”

Karl Anderson mentioned a moment that The Good Brothers were sent out for a dark segment before SmackDown, with the intention of being able to show WWE that could talk to the audience. However, it ended up with Road Dogg and Triple H laughing at them backstage.

“This is a true story,” Anderson said. “We attacked somebody before SmackDown, non-televised, dark. They wanted to hear us and see if we could talk in front of the people. I knew we could talk, right? They told me to say, ‘No one can stop us.’ I grabbed the microphone. This is dark, nobody can see this. I put the microphone to my mouth and I go, ‘oh, oh boy.’ I looked at Gallows and go, ‘what’s my line?’ and he goes, ‘I don’t know.’

“And then we got backstage and Road Dogg goes, ‘did you ask Gallows what your line was?’ He and Triple H were laughing at us. Triple H was texting me about it, making fun of me, in like, a funny way. But that’s my point, ‘no one could stop us’, and I couldn’t even remember that.”

Doc Gallows then told a story about when Triple H when forgot his lines during a scripted promo segment with CM Punk.

“We’re bullet point guys. Let us say it our own way,” Doc Gallows said. “I remember when I was young and being in the ring with CM Punk when I was doing that years ago. He’s doing a promo with Triple H. You know, I’m 24-25 years old. They’re going back and forth and they’re having this awesome heated promo. Then all of a sudden, Triple H dropped the mic in between his massive pecs and goes, ‘what’s my next line?’ And Punk goes, ‘blah, blah, blah’ and fed him the line. Then he said it and I went, ‘wow, that’s the magic of this. There are 12,000 people in here and nobody knows but me.'”

