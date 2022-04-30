The first apparent signing has reportedly emerged from WWE’s talent tryouts during WrestleMania week. Gina DeLucia told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she received a developmental contract offer that would take her to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Gina DeLucia is 24 years old and stands 5′ 5″. The Pittsburgh native is a CrossFit athlete with a background in volleyball and cheerleading. She has no prior professional wrestling experience.

According to the Post-Gazette, Gina DeLucia was one of eight individuals from the WrestleMania week tryouts to receive a contract offer from WWE. The other individuals offered contracts are not yet known.

The tryouts were held on the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before WrestleMania 38 at the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco, Texas. WWE hosted approximately 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance.

Several NFL Draft-eligible college football players participated in the invite-only event. ESPN later identified a number of the athletes invited to the tryouts.

The football group includes former starters such as TCU offensive lineman Anthony McKinney, Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs, Kentucky defensive lineman Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, San Diego State offensive linemen Kyle Spalding and Dominic Gudino, and Samford defensive lineman Armond Lloyd. Former UCLA and Miami tight end Evidence Njoku, the younger brother of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, also is trying out. The basketball contingent features Ezekiel Balogun (North Florida), Asia Royster (Florida A&M) and Lorenzo Edwards (St. Joseph’s), the son of former NBA first-round draft pick Kevin Edwards. Other participants include Lexie Amrhein, a national champion tumbler at Baylor; former George Washington volleyball player Alexis Lete; Daniel McArthur, a four-time All-American shot-putter at North Carolina; and former Texas relay national champion Zola Golden. Former LSU soccer player Tiana Caffey turned down a pro opportunity to pursue WWE.

Over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes descended on Dallas, Texas ahead of #WrestleMania 38 to take part in a three-day tryout for an opportunity to become a future WWE Superstar. pic.twitter.com/MlWk8iBR4i — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) April 9, 2022

