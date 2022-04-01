AEW star Swerve Strickland made his Major League Wrestling return during Thursday night’s MLW Imitation Games tapings in Dallas, Texas.

During the event, Strickland answered Myron Reed’s open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title.

Strickland was in MLW from 2017 to early 2019. He was the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion after the promotion was relaunched.

As noted, Strickland’s return was hinted back in January during an episode of MLW Azteca.

Below are photos and video of Swerve Strickland’s return:

SWERVE RETURNS TO MLW pic.twitter.com/GDalG15iMF — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

Shane Swerve Strickland answers Myron Reed’s open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title pic.twitter.com/C0Mm6YWOXV — Andrew Thompson (@ADThompson__) April 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]